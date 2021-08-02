President Kovind unveils Karunanidhi's portrait in TN Assembly

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday unveiled the portrait of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in the state Assembly on Monday.

He also hailed the landmark legislations of the century-old Assembly.

"It would not be wrong to say that this legislature becomes the fountainhead of many progressive legislation which were subsequently repeated across the country to empower the weaker sections of the society and strengthen democracy. The Madras legislature has sown the seeds of a fully representative democratic form of governance which were released after Independence," Kovind said.