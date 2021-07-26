President Kovind's Drass visit cancelled due to bad weather

The President, who was scheduled to lay a wreath at the Dras War Memorial on Monday, will instead pay homage at the Baramulla War Memorial.

Srinagar, July 26 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind's visit on Monday to Drass town to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1999 Kargil conflict, was cancelled due to bad weather, official sources said.

This is not the first time that bad weather had prevented President to visit Dras.

In 2019 also due to bad weather, the President could not visit Dras to participate in the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

He instead, paid tributes by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army's 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh, Srinagar.

President Kovind arrived in Srinagar on Sunday on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

following his arrival, he visited the Badami Bagh cantonment housing Army's strategic 15 Corps, also called Chinar Corps and later travelled to the Governor's House.

On Tuesday, the President will address the 19th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.

He will return to Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is marked on July 26 every year to commemorate the anniversary of the Indian Army's victory against Pakistan in 1999.

The armed conflict continued for more than 60 days at Kargil in Ladakh.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio programme urged people to salute the brave hearts who made the nation proud in 1999.

