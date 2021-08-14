President lauds India's Tokyo Olympics performance, says women scripting success in all walks of life

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that India's sportspersons have brought laurels at Tokyo Olympics with their stellar performances and women players and athletes have achieved world-class excellence in playgrounds overcoming many adversities.



In his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, the President said along with sports, epoch-making changes are taking place in the participation and success of women in all walks of life.

"In the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, our sportspersons have brought laurels to the nation with their stellar performances. India has won the highest number of medals in the 121 years of its participation in the Olympics. Our daughters have achieved world-class excellence in playgrounds overcoming many adversities. Along with sports, epoch-making changes are taking place in the participation and success of women in all walks of life. From higher educational institutions to armed forces, from laboratories to playgrounds, our daughters are making their mark," he said.

The President urged every parent to learn from the families of such promising daughters and provide opportunities to their daughters also to explore avenues of growth.

"In this success of our daughters, I see a glimpse of a developed India of the future," President Kovind said. (ANI)

