President of Shravannath Math of Shriniranjani Akhara dies due to COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): Shrimant Lakhan Giri, president of Shravannath Math of Shriniranjani Akhara and S.M.J.N. (P.G.) College, Haridwar Management Committee President passed away due to COVID-19 at AIIMS Rishikesh on Wednesday, the hospital said.



According to hospital officials, Shrimant Lakhan Giri was admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh for the last 10 days where he was undergoing treatment after getting infected with COVID-19.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Jagjitpur after complaining of fever and cough, about 20 days ago. Later, he was shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh after he tested COVID positive.

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country records 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)

