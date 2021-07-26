President pays homage to Kargil fallen heroes

He was accompanied by the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps.

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind visited Baramulla on the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday and paid homage to all those who lost their lives in the Kargil war while protecting the nation.

He paid homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces personnel during the Kargil conflict in 1999 by laying a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla during a solemn ceremony.

The President was received by Major General Virendra Vats, General Officer Commanding Baramulla Division and was briefed about the town's history, highlighting the contribution of the town in various operations post-independence.

He interacted with the soldiers of Baramulla Division and wished them luck in all future endeavours.

After visiting Baramulla, the President proceeded to Gulmarg and visited the High Altitude Warfare School. He was briefed on the various facets of training there.

Kovind paid homage to the Indian armed forces at Baramulla after he could not make it to Dras War Memorial as planned earlier due to bad weather.

This is not the first time bad weather has prevented the President from visiting Dras.

In 2019 also bad weather prevented the President from visiting Dras to participate in the Kargil Vijay Diwas. He instead paid tribute by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army's 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh in Srinagar.

The President flew to Srinagar on Sunday for a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

