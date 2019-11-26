President pays tribute to victims on 11th anniversary of 26/11 terror attacks

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on its eleventh anniversary and said that the nation is committed to defeating all forms of terrorism.

"On the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, we remember everyone who lost their lives and mourn with their families. A grateful nation salutes the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism," he tweeted.



Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300. (ANI)

