President performs Sindhu Darshan puja near Leh

Leh, Oct 14 (IANS) The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on Thursday performed Sindhu Darshan puja on the ghats of the Indus river on the outskirts of Leh.

Accompanied by his daughter Swati, Kovind is visiting Leh for the first time after the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Amid religious chants and drumbeats, the President, along with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R.K. Mathur, performed the Sindhu Darshan puja at the specially constructed ghat in Shey village, about 12 km from Leh, which is now the designated place for the annual Sindhu Darshan festival.