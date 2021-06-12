President, PM condole demise of Swami Shivamayananda

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of spiritual leader Swami Shivamayananda.



The Prime Minister said that the contributions of Swami Shivamayananda to the worlds of culture and spirituality will always be remembered.

"Swami Shivamayananda ji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math was actively involved in a wide range of community service initiatives focused on social empowerment. His contributions to the worlds of culture and spirituality will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Swami Shivamayananda was vice-president, Ramakrishna Math, and Ramakrishna Mission, and passed away at Seva Pratishthan in Kolkata due to severe COVID pneumonia. He was 86.

The President said in a tweet that Swami Shivamayananda brought hope and succour to so many people.

"The demise of Swami Shivamayananda ji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Mission marks the end of a pious life devoted to spirituality and social service. He brought hope and succour to so many people. My condolences to his followers and beneficiaries," he said.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed his condolences.

"Srimat Swami Shivamayananda ji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math was an epitome of utmost compassion. He will be remembered for his devotion to community service and the spiritual well-being of people. Deeply mourn his passing away. May his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

