President Ram Nath Kovind extends Dussehra greetings

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended greetings to the nation on the eve of Dussehra and expressed hope that the festival will inspire people to work towards helping the needy and deprived.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashmi, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens and wish them success, prosperity, and happiness. May this festival inspire us to work for the nation-building and making a society that cares for the needy and the deprived," said President Kovind in a statement.



He said that the festival is a celebration of the "triumph of truth over untruth" which inspires the people to live by the "timeless values of honesty and truthfulness".

"The life of Lord Rama is, in essence, a reflection of these values which remain as relevant today as ever," the President added.

The festival of Dussehra marks the end of nine-day-long Navaratri celebration. As per Hindu mythology, this is the day when Lord Ram killed demon King Ravana after a long battle.

The day is celebrated with enthusiasam and vigor throughout the country in different ways but burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad along with fireworks remains the most prominent form of celebration in the northern part of country.

