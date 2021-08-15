President Ram Nath Kovind hosts Independence Day reception featuring varied Indo-fusion menu

New India [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, on Sunday, hosted a reception at the majestic Rashtrapati Bhawan.



The reception which commenced at 6 pm featured a varied refreshments menu for the attendees, offering an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies, specially selected for the occasion.

The elaborate menu included four sections, with each of them serving different categories of food. It boasted of Indian delicacies with a twist of western fusion.

'Streets of India', which was the title of the first section, started with snacks like Cone Papdi, Katori Chaat and Khandvi.

It was followed by the second category, featuring lip-smacking dishes like Ajwaini Salmon Tikka with Charred Broccoli Stem, Kaunsdi Mayo, Smoked Lentil and Quinoa Tikki with Beetroot Hummus, and Andhra Fried Paneer with Peanut Chutney. All this was accompanied by every Indian's favourite, Vegetable Samosa.

On the dessert front, attendees got to relish the widespread sweets menu, which contained, Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart, Mango Tart and Stuffed Malpua with Pardah Rabri.

Other than these, the fourth section was the beverage menu, featuring Himalayan First Flush Tea (Darjeeling), Green Tea, Indian (Madras) Filter Coffee and an on-table Fresh Orange Juice for the attendees.

Separately, earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had marked India's 75th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag and delivering the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. (ANI)

