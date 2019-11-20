President's Colour awarded to Indian Naval Academy

Ezhimala (Kerala), Nov 20 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind awarded the President's Colour to the Indian Naval Academy, the highest honour bestowed upon a military unit, (INA) in Kerala on Wednesday.

The INA, located in Ezhimala, is a training establishment for officers of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

The award was received by Academy Cadet Captain Sushil Singh on behalf of the INA in an impressive parade comprising 730 cadets of INA and a 150-men Guard of Honour. A special postal cover was also released by the Hon'ble President to commemorate the occasion.

"The fine parade this morning resonates well with the high reputation this Academy has earned for itself in a relatively short span of time. The President's Colour should serve as the motivating symbol to inspire and mould a generation of officers that will pass out from this world class institution," said Kovind. Among dignitaries present in the function were Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh. The event was also witnessed by NCC Cadets of 32ndBattallion, Kerala and children from Sainik School, Kodagu and local schools of Payyannur, besides the service and civillian personnel of INA. Indian Naval Ships Magar and Sujata and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi were anchored off Ettikkulam Bay to mark the momentous occasion. Award of the President's Colour to the INA is a recognition of the yeoman service rendered by the institution in shaping the leadership of the Navy by training naval officers over the last fifty years at three different locations - Kochi, Goa and Ezhimala, the Navy said in a statement. akd/adr/