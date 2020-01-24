President's nod for award of 35 Correction Service medals

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of 35 Correctional Service medals on prison personnel on the occasion of the Republic Day, a Home Ministry statement said on Friday.

Of the 35 recipients, six have been selected for Distinguished Service and 29 for Meritorious Service, the Ministry said, adding six of the awardees are women -- one for Distinguished Service and five for Meritorious Service.

Superintendent, District Jail Thiruvananthapuram, Sathyaraj D., Assistant Superintendent, Special Sub Jail Kozhikode, E. Krishnadas, Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail Bhopal, Priyadarshan Shrivastava, District Probation Officer, Sambalpur, Niranjan Sahu, Jailor, Sub-Jail Jeypore, Lalatendu Bhusan Das, and Assistant Matron, Nari Bandi Niketan, Sambalpur, Sobhagini Singh are those to be conferred Correctional Service medal for Distinguished Service.

rak/vd