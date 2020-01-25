President's Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to 4 personnel

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday approved the name of awardees for Service and Gallantry Medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2020.

This year, President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) will be awarded to four personnel, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) to 286 personnel, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service to 93 personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 657 personnel.



President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to SSP Abdul Jabbar, Deputy SP Hassan Sheikh, Asif Iqbal Qureshi and Late Utpal Rabba, who will be given the award posthumously. (ANI)