President's Rule revoked in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday morning revoked the Proclamation of central rule implemented in Maharashtra since November 12, after 11 days.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan's announcement came shortly after a new government headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was sworn-in on Saturday morning by Governor B.S. Koshyari.

The two were sworn-in at a function in Raj Bhavan held around 8 a.m. in the presence of a few BJP and NCP leaders, and other government officials.

