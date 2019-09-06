President to begin 3-nation tour on Sept 8

A business delegation would accompany the President to bring high business elements to the fore, said External Affairs Secretary (West) Gitesh Sarma.

He will also be accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovind and a high-level delegation, comprising Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri and Lok Sabha members Ramapati Ram Tripathi and Basanta Kumar Panda.

"These days it's important to bring the business component to the fore and in all the three countries we have incorporated this element according to the standard practice," Sarma said at a press conference.

Stating that India shares cordial bilateral ties with these countries, Sarma said, "They have the desire to build strong tieup with a country like India with a multi-faceted economy." The importance of these countries could be seen in their potential in technology, especially in niche areas, like the blue economy, sustainable development, research & development, science & technology and tourism, he said. "The state visit will provide opportunities to enhance political, economic, academic and science & technology linkages and give a much-needed focus to bilateral ties. MoUs and agreements would be signed during the visit," Sarma said. In the first leg of the visit, the President will reach Iceland on September 9 and hold talks with President of Iceland Guoni Th. Johannesson and Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. The President will deliver a lecture at University of Iceland in Reykjavik. "There will be a lot of engagement in geothermal, fishries, tourism sectors and cultural cooperation. Iceland has expressed its desire to work with us and we share similar approaches in many ways," he said. In the second leg of the tour, the President will visit Switzerland between September 11 and September 15 on the invitation of Swiss President Ueli Maurer. Kovind will have wide ranging discussions with his Swiss counterpart and members of the Federal Council (Swiss Cabinet). The President will be visiting Slovenia from September 15 to 17. It will be the first presidential visit from India to Slovenia.