President to celebrate Dussehra with jawans at Drass

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 14-15, where he will celebrate Dussehra with army jawans in Drass.

"On October 14, the President will perform Sindhu Darshan puja at the Sindhu Ghat in Leh. He will also interact with the troops at Udhampur in the evening," a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Wednesday.