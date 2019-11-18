President to present 'President's Colour' to Indian Naval Academy on Nov 20

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will present the prestigious President's Colour to the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala, on Wednesday.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Kerala on November 19 and 20, 2019. On November 20, 2019, he will present the President's Colour to the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala," an official release read.



President Kovind awarded the 'President's Colours' to the Army Aviation Corps in Nashik last month.

President's Colour is a visible symbol of excellence and is earned through dedication and worthy contribution both during war and peace. (ANI)

