President to visit Mathura on Thursday

Mathura, Nov 28 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan in Mathura district on Thursday.

During his day-long visit, the President will participate in several programmes. He will dedicate a newly constructed block of building of Ramakrishna Mission Charitable Hospital in Vrindavan. Later, he will address an intellectual gathering there.

The President will visit Banke Bihari temple and then the Nikunj Van Ashram.

Kovind will also visit Akshay Patra Foundation and feed children himself there. He is also scheduled to visit Radha Vrindavan Chandra Temple.

amita/sdr/