President to visit Philippines, Japan

The President's visit to the Philippines is at the invitation of its President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. The state visit is taking place on the occasion of 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The President will hold restricted and delegation level talks with President Duterte in Manila and will also participate in business and community events, a MEA statement said.

During his visit to Japan, from Oct 21-23, the President will attend various ceremonies related to the Emperor's enthronement and also a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Along with participating in a community event, the President will visit a Buddhist temple and plant a sapling from the sacred Bodhi Tree in Gaya to highlight India and Japan's historical and cultural linkages based on Buddhism. The President's visit to the two countries reaffirms India's commitment to strengthen its bilateral ties based on traditional bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, the statement said.