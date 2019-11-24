President urges Governors, L-Gs to make Raj Bhavans more interactive, accessible to ordinary people

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday suggested that Governors and Lieutenant Governors should make their Raj Bhavans more interactive and accessible to the common people.

During the 50th Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan here, President Kovind urged them to make conscious efforts to dispel colonial-era public perceptions of inaccessibility to the Raj Bhavans."The President also made suggestions to Governors to make their respective Raj Bhavans more interactive and accessible to ordinary people and representatives of different organs of the state," an official release said.It further said: "While referring to gubernatorial post as having the colonial legacy of inaccessibility with common people, he urged Governors to make conscious efforts to connect with people and dispel any such perception of Raj Bhavan being beyond the reach of the people."President Kovind said that the post of Governor is the most important link in our federal system. Governors have a role in ensuring better coordination between the Centre and the states.The President said that it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to protect the natural environment including water resources like forest, lake and river.Vice President M Venkaih Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah also addressed the concluding session. (ANI)