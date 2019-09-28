President wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday

"Greetings and good wishes to Lata Mangeshkarji on her 90th birthday. May she be blessed with good health, happiness and joy," the President tweeted, sharing a picture of his meeting with the singer.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the singer on Twitter, saying she not only "enchanted all the countrymen with her mildness and sweet voice, but also made India proud in the whole world."

Born on this day in 1929, Mangeshkar is a playback singer who had been awarded Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.