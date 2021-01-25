President's medals for 19 Karnataka police personnel

Bengaluru, Jan 25 (IANS) In recognition of their meritorious service, 19 police personnel, including one IPS officer from Karnataka were Monday conferred the President's medals on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.

"IPS officer and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence, Bengaluru, A. Subramanyeswara and 18 police personnel from across the state have been awarded the President's medal for meritorious service," said the Karnataka director general of police office in a statement here.