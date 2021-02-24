President's rule in Puducherry murder of democracy: V Narayanasamy

Puducherry: Outgoing Chief Minister of Puducherry and senior Congress leader, V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday reacted angrily to news of imposition of President's rule in the Union Territory. "Implementing President's rule in Puducherry is a murder of democracy," he told IANS over telephone.

The senior Congress leader alleged that the nominated MLAs were used by the Modi government to topple democratically elected government and that the people of Puducherry will give a fitting reply to the BJP in the next assembly elections.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the dissolution Puducherry assembly based on the recommendation of the Lt Governor.

The Congress lost its only government in the South as Congress-led government collapsed before facing the floor test in the Assembly, leading to the resignation of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday.

After the dramatic walkout by Narayanasamy and his MLAs, Speaker V. P. Sivakozhundu had announced that the government has lost its majority.

Later, Narayanasamy had submitted his resignation to incharge Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan.