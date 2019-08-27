Press Council assures members of its support in SC

A letter issued by the PCI Secretary Anupama Bhatnagar to all the members of the Council states that the Council will stand for the freedom of press in the petition filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin.

The letter notifies that the Council has set up a "sub-committee to study the media scenario in J&K". While the sub-committee's report is awaited, the petition filed by Bhasin will be considered by the Supreme Court tomorrow.

"In these circumstances, it has been clarified that if asked in the court, the Council will submit that it stands for the freedom of press and does not approve of any sort of restriction on the media".

Further, the Council will submit a detailed reply in the petition only after receipt of report of the sub-committee. Bhasin's petition seeks lifting of information blackout and media curbs in the valley.