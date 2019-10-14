Pressing lotus symbol means dropping nuclear bomb on Pakistan: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that giving votes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "will mean a nuclear bomb has been automatically dropped on Pakistan".



Maurya who was campaigning for BJP candidate Narendra Mehta in Mira Bhayander constituency in Thane said, "If people press the lotus symbol, it will mean a nuclear bomb has been automatically dropped on Pakistan. Kindly vote for BJP and make our party win once again in Maharashtra state. I believe lotus will definitely bloom in the upcoming elections."

Taking a jibe at the Opposition parties, he said: "Goddess Lakshmi doesn't sit on a palm, bicycle or watch, rather she sits on a lotus. Article 370 was abrogated because of the flower lotus. Lotus is the symbol of development."

Assembly polls in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana are scheduled for October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

