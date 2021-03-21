Pretty tents to brighten farmers' protest site

Ghazipur, March 21 (IANS) Farmers are busy competing with each other beautifying their respective tents placed at the protest sites on the borders of the national Capital.
The farmers have been protesting at the Delhi border since November 26.
The tents placed near the protest site at the Ghazipur border have been beautified by farmers placing flower pots and applying other creative means. One of the farmers has also built a small meeting place outside the tents and has surrounded it with greenery. These tents look quite beautiful and attractive while they are adorned with various flowers.
Baba Jagga, one of the protesters sitting at the Ghazipur border, told IANS, "We love everything whether it is cultivating flowers or paddy cultivation, one feels good in such a green environment, it feels better to maintain cleanliness all around while it also makes the tents beautiful."
Rajveer Singh Jadaun, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Uttar Pradesh state President, told IANS, "It is natural for the farmers to plant trees wherever he/she lives. The farmers have to stay at the protest site for a long time so they are beautifying their tents."
Initially, the farmers had pitched tents, but with each passing day, they are trying to make the tents their second home, and therefore are leaving no stone unturned to make them beautiful. Farmers coming from different states at the protest site are beautifying their tents in their own distinct ways.
Some farmers are beautifying their surroundings with greenery outside their tents, while some are making them attractive by painting them. Some farmers are busy giving a distinct makeover to their tents by writing on agricultural subjects displayed on their tents.
--IANS
msk-skp/khz/dpb