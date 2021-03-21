Pretty tents to brighten farmers' protest site

Ghazipur, March 21 (IANS) Farmers are busy competing with each other beautifying their respective tents placed at the protest sites on the borders of the national Capital.

The farmers have been protesting at the Delhi border since November 26.

The tents placed near the protest site at the Ghazipur border have been beautified by farmers placing flower pots and applying other creative means. One of the farmers has also built a small meeting place outside the tents and has surrounded it with greenery. These tents look quite beautiful and attractive while they are adorned with various flowers.