Prevent skin issues during the rainy season

* Clean your face more than usual because if your skin is oily, it'll lead to acne, bumps, whiteheads, and blackheads making your skin look unhealthy.

Constant oil and stickiness on the face lead to breakouts, pimples, acne, and whatnot. Paridhi Goel, Founder of Love Earth, a herbal and organic skin care brand shares powerful and easy-to-follow skincare practices for the monsoon season!

* Everyone needs to exfoliate their skin once or even twice a week so that their pores do not clog at all.

* Avoid using your mist too often because it contains glycerine which is not suitable for humidity. It makes the skin feel sticky and you'll be in discomfort all day.

* Always carry a packet of wet wipes with you when travelling so that you can regularly clean your face and not let the dust particles settle on the surface.

* Keep yourself hydrated at all times. Your skin needs water to glow and stay healthy, so carry a water bottle if you're out. Drink at least 3 litres of water every day.

* Avoid using heavy moisturizers and oil-based serums. Instead opt for water-based serums and gel-based moisturizers because they'll keep the skin moisture-free, reduce oil and sweating as well.

* You can carry a mist around with you but make sure that you don't let it dry itself. Pat dry and remove all the excess amounts from your face to let it breathe. Go for options like cucumber and mint mists for this season to cool off your skin.

* If you're someone who uses makeup daily, then make sure you avoid using any oils or heavy moisturizers. Either use a gel-based moisturizer or a BB cream to feel light and airy. Heavy foundations in monsoons will start to budge after a few hours.

* Do not blindly trust the DIY videos that are flooded your way through the internet. Applying raw tomatoes, lemons, etc. directly to your skin may react differently and have undesired results.

We all have different skin types and hence they require different care. There is absolutely no need to go bizarre over skincare because an excess of anything is never good. Just follow the basic rules and you'll have glowing and healthy skin even during the sticky season of rains.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

--IANS

lh/tb/bg