Preventing Iron deficiency via Ayurveda

Dr Saurabh Sharma, Medical Superintendent, Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital, says: "Women are one of the vibrant lots, who play multiple roles in their lives that demand focus and integrative energy. However, due to over-burdening of work and the lack of proper dietary intake, sometimes, their bodies hold them back from performing at par in every sphere. And probably that is due to iron deficiency. Actually, iron deficiency could lead to fatigue, headaches, dizziness, damaged hair and skin, heart palpitations etc. These problems can often deprive them of maintaining a healthy work-life balance and hampers the work ecosystem. Also, the iron-deficiency leads to anaemia."

Adding further, he said, "It is seen that due to multiplicity of work, women suffer from fatigue and tiredness, low immunity, frequent headaches, pale skin, brittle nails, pale lips, hair loss, restless leg syndrome, depression and shortness of breath. And these problems may be due to iron deficiency because one out of 3 people is prone to iron deficiency. And the requirement of iron deficiency can't be fulfilled by the regular diet because our body can only extract 3 per cent iron from the plant source and 15 per cent from animal source diets. Therefore, to fulfil the requirement of iron that our body, especially the body of women needs Ayurvedic iron supplements, which correct the iron deficiency and anaemia."

It takes a while to develop symptoms of iron deficiency because the body uses stored and recycled iron to form new blood cells. And when the body is not able to provide enough iron, red blood cells begin to deplete, which is called the iron deficiency.

Ram Shrivastava, Director, Maharishi Ayurveda, says: "Iron deficiency is a commonly occurring problem, which is especially found in women. This is one of the major causes of anaemia. This is a critical mineral that helps the body in producing red blood cells (RBC) that contain metalloprotein, which carries oxygen molecules and nutrition for cells in the blood. Lesser number of RBCs means lesser nutritional supply and oxygenation of cells, which depletes tissues and weakens organs of the body. However, herbal iron supplements increase the number of RBCs in the blood and rejuvenate all the organs of the body and cure problems like fatigue, lethargy, breathlessness, and stress effectively. Apart from these, it might be useful for the COVID infected patients, whose Hb levels are dipping followed by aches and pains."

