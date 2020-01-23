Previous governments used to plead with miscreants by touching their feet: Adityanath Yogi

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Alleging that the opposition parties were creating confusion over Citizenship Amendment Act, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday alleged previous governments used to plead with miscreants by touching their feet.

"The previous governments used to plead with miscreants by touching their feet. The politics of opposition parties has come to an end, that is why they are trying to spread confusion on the CAA. The opposition parties created their vote bank on these issues, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the issues have been resolved," said Adityanath at a public meeting at Kothi Meena Bazaar in Agra.He said that in a democracy, everyone has a right to speak in a democratic manner but those who create chaos should not be under any kind of illusion."The government has a solution to every problem. The government will recover the losses from those who damaged public property," he said.The Chief Minister said that it is our responsibility to make the people aware of the reality so that they can connect themselves with the current programme of 'Rashtriya Punnanirmaan' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.He said that the CAA is connected with India's heritage."It has been the tradition of India to protect the people who come for shelter. The CAA is a law for granting citizenship, not for taking citizenship away. The opposition must understand its reality," he said. (ANI)