Prez Kovind, PM Modi convey Eid greetings to nation

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted the country on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad celebrated as Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

President Kovind said, "Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from Prophet's life and ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace and harmony in the country."