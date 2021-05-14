Prez, PM greet nation on Eid

"Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens! This festival is an occasion to strengthen the spirit of fraternity and rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity. Let us resolve to deal with Covid-19 by following the guidelines and to work for the well-being of the society and the country," the President tweeted.

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter and wrote, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone's good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare. Eid Mubarak!"

Rahul Gandhi said, "In this difficult time, helping each other with brotherhood is the lesson of every religion -- this has been the tradition of our country. Happy Eid to all."

"Wish you all a very happy Eid. On this auspicious occasion of Eid, I pray for good health and happiness of all. Help everyone. Standing together during happiness and sorrow has been the strength of our country. Eid Mubarak," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also greeted the nation on the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram and Akshaya Tritiya.

In a tweet, Modi said: "Greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The holy festival associated with all good works should give us the power to realise our resolve to overcome the Covid pandemic."

In another tweet, greeting the people on birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram,Athe sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Modi said, "Greetings to the citizens of the country on the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram."

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also greeted the people on the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram and on the occasion of Akshya Tritiya.

