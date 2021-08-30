Prez, PM greet people on Janmashtami

In a message, President Kovind said, "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"The Janmashtami is a festival to dedicate ourselves to the life and teachings of Lord Shri Krishna. This festival is also an occasion to spread the message of Lord Shri Krishna that emphasised the virtue of righteousness, truthfulness and more on duty than reward. May this festival inspire us to assimilate all these eternal values," Kovind said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami."

The Vice President Naidu also greeted the nation. "I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami," Naidu said.

He further stated: "Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is worshipped as Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation. Lord Krishna's eternal message, as expounded in the Bhagwad Gita, to discharge our duties with sincerity and without attachment to the outcomes, has been a source of inspiration for all of mankind.

"On this auspicious day, let us all resolve to perform our duties with utmost sincerity and to walk the path of righteousness," Naidu said.

Naidu appealed to the citizens to celebrate the festival in a modest manner strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.

"While Janmashtami is usually celebrated across the country with great traditional fervour, we need to be cautious this year in light of the pandemic and celebrate the festival in a modest manner, strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour. May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country," Naidu added.

In view of the pandemic, the Delhi Police have asked the people to celebrate Janmashtami at homes and warned that those found violating Covid guidelines would face action.

