Prez receives national salute at Rajpath

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday received the national salute at Rajpath on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, the General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area lead this year's R-Day parade.

Under a golden sunlight, in the high-security enclosure at Rajpath were also present Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief guest Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh besides the cabinet minister and embassy dignitories.

Thousands stood up as the National Anthem was played and the Tricolour was unfurled.

Earlier both Kovind and Modi paid rich tributes to the martyred soldiers, by laying wreathes at the National War Memorial in New DElhi, on the occasion of Republic Day.

He was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat along with the three chief of staffs -- Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria.

Wearing a saffron turban and a sombre look, the Prime Minister offered his salute, in remembrance of the fallen soldiers and their unprecedented contribution in guarding the integrity of India.

The Presidential unfurling of the tricolour was accompanied with the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute.

Bolsonaro the chief guest this year sat alongside the Prime Minister and watching the stunning display of India's rich diversity.

Twenty-two tableaux started rolling down the Rajpath. While 16 of them are from States and Union Territories, remaining six are from various ministries.

