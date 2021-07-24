Prices of 91 pc brands of 5 medical devices slashed following capping of trade margin by Centre

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Following the capping of prices by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), 91 per cent brands of five medical devices reported downward revision of prices up to 88 per cent, informed the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Saturday.



The Centre has capped the Trade Margin for five medical devices - Pulse Oximeter, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine, Nebulizer, Digital Thermometer, and Glucometer.

The revised MRP was effective from July 20, 2021.

"The margin was capped up to 70 per cent on Price to Distributor (PTD) level. Pursuant there to, a total of 684 products/brands of these medical devices have been reported as on July 23, 2021, and 620 products/brands (91 per cent) have reported downward revision of MRP," the ministry said.

The maximum downward revision has been reported by the imported brand of Pulse Oximeter, which showed a reduction of Rs 2,95,375 per unit.

The maximum reduction reported in MRP Pulse Oximeter - Fingertip is 88 per cent, Pulse Oximeter - Others 47 per cent, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine 83 per cent, Nebulizer 77 per cent, Digital Thermometer 77 per cent and Glucometer 80 per cent.

As per the ministry, Pulse Oximeter - Fingertip showed the reduction of Rs 2,95,375 per unit, Pulse Oximeter - Others Rs 2,95,375 per unit, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine Rs 6,495 per unit, Nebulizer Rs 15,175 per unit, Digital Thermometer Rs 5,360 per unit and Glucometer Rs 1,500 per unit.

The downward revision of MRP has been reported by imported and domestic brands across all the categories. The highest reduction in prices for Pulse Oximeters, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machines and Nebulizers has been reported by importers.

"The revised MRP effective from July 20, 2021, on all the brands and specifications has been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement. The relevant instructions are available on NPPA's website (www.nppa.gov.in). In order to monitor availability, the manufacturers/importers of these medical devices have been directed to submit quarterly stock details," it added.

This move has received support from Industry Associations like FICCI, AdvaMed, and AMCHAM. (ANI)

