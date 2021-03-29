Priest found dead in temple premises in UP

Bulandshahr (UP), March 29 (IANS) A priest of the famous Dhakwale temple in Achru Kalan village of Shikarpur Kotwali circle area in Bulandshahr district was allegedly strangled to death on Monday.

Harendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police, said, "The body of Ashok Kumar, 50, the resident of Kailawan police station, was found near the temple in the field and there are injuries on his neck. A week earlier, he had come to work as a priest at Dhaka temple in village Anchru Kalan and was living in the temple premises."