Priest shot dead in Bihar's Darbhanga, another injured

The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Jha, the main priest of Kali temple which comes under university police station in Darbhanga. He sustained four bullets on chest and abdomen and died on the spot.

Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) On the day when India is celebrating Mahanavami, a priest of a temple in Bihar's Darbhanga district was gunned down early morning on Thursday.

The police said that four assailants came in a car and opened fire at Rahiv Jha, the priest. Another priest of the same temple who came into the firing range sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

Local residents claimed that the assailants fired more than 12 rounds.

Following the incident, local residents chased the assailants and overpowered them. They brutally beat them until one of them died on the spot.

"We have arrested three assailants from the spot and also recovered fire arms and a car from their possession. An FIR of murder has been registered against them. Further investigation is on," Krishna Nandan, SDPO of (Sadar) Darbhanga said.

"We have sent the dead body for postmortem. Another priest has sustained gunshot injuries in the leg. He is admitted in Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. We have informed families of both the victims," The SDPO said.

--IANS

ajk/skp/