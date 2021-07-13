Primary schools in Pak's Sindh likely to shut as COVID-19 surges

Sindh [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): As Pakistan is under threat of the fourth wave of COVID-19, the health department of Sindh has suggested that primary schools should be shut down as infections continue to rise in the country's province.



Geo tv reported that the positivity rate of Karachi, alone has exceeded 14 per cent on Monday. The suggestion was put forward during a coronavirus review meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah.

During the meeting, several other suggestions were made by the health department to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the province due to the rampant violations of the government's mandated coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The chief secretary said that if violations of the SOPs continue, then marriage halls, restaurants, and cattle markets should be sealed. He suggested that smart lockdowns should be imposed in areas where the ratio of coronavirus positive cases are high.

Suggestions related to a ban on indoor dining, shutting down primary schools, and keeping businesses closed twice a week were also given during the meeting, Geo tv further reported.

Shah further said that the proposals of the Sindh health department would be presented in the meeting of the coronavirus task force headed by the Sindh chief minister.

He also directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to complete the vaccination target in the province.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is under threat of the fourth wave of the coronavirus. In Karachi, 5,967 tests were conducted in 24 hours out of which 870 people were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, thus bringing the coronavirus positivity ratio to 14.58 per cent.

According to a health department spokesperson, in the last 24 hours, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in Hyderabad was recorded at 3.99 per cent, while the ratio was 1.79 per cent in other districts of Sindh.

The spokesman said that the overall positivity ratio of the virus was recorded at 6.44 per cent in Sindh. (ANI)

