  4. Prime accused of Haryana's Jaat Collage firing, murder case held

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Feb 13th, 2021, 22:39:48hrs
Visuals from the incident spot on Friday evening. (Photo/ANI)

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], February 13 (ANI): Prime accused of the firing incident at a wrestling centre in Haryana's Rohtak was arrested with a country-made gun and five live rounds, said police on Saturday.

Five people including two women were killed in the incident on Friday.
The accused, identified as Sukhwinder Mor, 31 -- a wrestling coach at Jaat College Rohtak, was arrested in close coordination with state police.
"A police team who were on patrolling duty noticed a car moving suspiciously. The team signaled the car to stop but the driver of the car tried to escape but failed. During the search, police recovered a country-made pistol along with five rounds from the accused," police said in a statement.
The accused confessed of killing five people in Jaat College, police said.
Police registered a murder case and further investigation is underway, the release said. (ANI)

