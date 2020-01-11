Prime Minister Modi arrives in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday on a two-day trip during which he would take part in a number of public programmes in the city and also visit the Belur Math in the neighbouring Howrah district.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, city Mayor and state minister Firhad Hakim, Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha, Home Secretary Aalapan Bandopadhyay, Director General of Police Virendra were among those who welcomed the Prime Minister at the NSCBI airport.

Dhankhar greeted Modi with flowers, while Hakim draped him with a shawl. State BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh also presented a scarf to the Prime Minister who shook hands with all the dignitaries. BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha, party's national executive member Mukul Roy and MP Arjun Singh were also present at the airport from where Modi took a chopper ride into the city. ssp/arm