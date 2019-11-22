Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bats for everlasting brotherhood between India and Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called for an ever-lasting brotherhood and friendship between the two South Asian countries, saying India is an important neighbour of Dhaka.

"I came here on the invitation of Sourav Ganguly. It's the first-ever pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh. So I came to witness the occasion. I'd like to thank the Indian audience. I get a lot of support and love here. I want this brotherhood and friendship between us and India to live forever," Hasina told reporters after watching the first day of the Test match between India and Bangladesh.The visiting dignitary also referred to the close bond shared between the two countries by recalling how India had helped Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971 under the presidency of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."During the crisis situation, India helped us with letting Mukti Yuddhis come here. Always grateful for that," she said further.The Bangla Prime Minister arrived here today morning. After the ceremonial programmes at the airport, the dignitary departed for Hotel Taj Bengal where she stayed for a short duration.Later, Hasina along with Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee visited the Eden Gardens Stadium and ring the ceremonial bell at about 12:30 pm. After watching the first session of the match, Hasina returned to the hotel.West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee also hailed the good relations between India and Bangladesh."We have good relations with Bangladesh. We share historic relations. We discussed issues of mutual interest in details. I have also invited her to visit again," said the Chief Minister.At the end of the first day's play, the premier is scheduled to attend a small cultural programme followed by a felicitation ceremony arranged by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at the stadium. (ANI)