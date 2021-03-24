Prince Harry joins Aspen Institute commission on misinformation

The institute announced on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex will be joining the “Commission on Information Disorder.”

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Prince Harry will be joining the Aspen Institute’s six-month commission aimed at tackling misinformation.

According to The Hill, the institute said the panel will assemble to “deliver recommendations for how the country can respond to this modern-day crisis of faith in key institutions.”

Other members of the commission include Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and former Texas Representative Will Hurd. Harry was identified as a philanthropic leader that will be joining the Commission.

In a statement to CNN Harry said that he believed online misinformation is a "humanitarian issue."

“As I've said, the experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in,” Harry said in a statement to the network.

“It's my belief that this is a humanitarian issue," Harry continued, "and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders. I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis.”

CNN reported that Harry, 14 other commissioners, and three co-chairs will conduct a six-month study on the state of American misinformation and disinformation. Journalist Katie Couric, Color of Change president Rashad Robinson and Chris Krebs, the former director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, are the co-chairs.

And on Tuesday, Harry announced a new job, as a tech exec, working for the Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as its chief impact officer. (ANI)