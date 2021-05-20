Prince William slams BBC after inquiry report finds 'deceitful' methods used to secure Diana interview

London [UK], May 21 (ANI): Prince William on Thursday accused the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) of contributing significantly "to the fear, paranoia and isolation" felt by his late mother, Princess Diana, in the years prior to her death.



Prince William spoke after a 127-page inquiry report concluded that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used "deceitful behaviour" to secure his controversial interview with Diana in 1995.

"But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived. She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions," he said.

His remarks came after the BBC offered an apology over the controversial 1995 interview, in which Diana detailed the breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles, CNN reported.

Prince William also accused the BBC of commercialising a "false narrative" about his mother. "It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialized by the BBC and others."

According to CNN, the original interview was featured on Panorama, which is still on-air and showed a documentary about the controversy on Thursday.

Prince Harry also issued a statement after the report and said "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life."

"To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these-- and even worse--are still widespread today. Then, and now, it's bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication," he said.

On Thursday, BBC Director-General Tim Davie had said the interview "fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect." "While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today," Davie said. (ANI)

