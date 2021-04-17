Princes William, Harry chat as they depart chapel together

Prince Harry, who is also known as the Duke of Sussex, appeared to thank the Archbishop of Canterbury before speaking with Kate, the duchess of Cambridge and Prince William's wife, dpa news agency reported.

Windsor, April 17 (IANS) Princes William and Harry left St George's Chapel together and were seen chatting after the funeral service of Prince Philip on Saturday.

He was joined on his other side by Prince William and the two brothers carried on walking together while chatting.

It appeared their conversation was relaxed, with Prince William maskless as they walked and talked outside while Prince Harry kept his mask on.

While the duo have faced difficulties in their relationship over the last few months, however, they appeared to be friendly to each other at the service.

The queen led the royal family from the chapel, followed by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

She had a brief conversation with the Dean of Windsor outside the chapel before being driven away.

