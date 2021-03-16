Principal advisor in PMO PK Sinha resigns on personal grounds

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Former Cabinet Secretary and Principal Advisor in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), P.K. Sinha, has resigned from his post on personal grounds.

Sources said the retired 1978-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre put down his papers on Monday evening.

Sinha was appointed in the PMO in September 2019 following the general elections, after he retired as the Cabinet Secretary.