Principal secretary to Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary to hold meeting on air pollution in Delhi, NCR

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Principal Secretary to Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary of India will hold a high-level meeting through video conferencing on Sunday to tackle air pollution.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, PK Mishra will hold the meeting with the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Central government to take immediate steps to provide relief from the pollution and assured full support in all its initiatives.



The National capital and its adjoining areas have been covered in a thick blanket of smog due to rising pollution from past few weeks. The situation is such that public health emergency has also been issued by EPCA in the wake of the dipping air quality.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal, who has been lately slamming neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana over the rise in pollution in Delhi said, "Pollution has reached unbearable levels across North India. Delhi government has taken many steps. Delhiites have made many sacrifices. Delhi suffering for no fault of theirs." (ANI)

