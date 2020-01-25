Principal Secy to PM holds meet on coronavirus

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) On the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P.K. Mishra chaired a meeting on the coronavirus outbreak in China.

During the meeting, the officials apprised the Principal Secretary of the recent developments, preparedness and response measures associated with the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare briefed the Principal Secretary on hospital and laboratory preparedness, measures taken for the capacity building of the rapid response teams and the extensive surveillance activities undertaken by the Ministry.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed the preventive measures taken by other ministries such as the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The officials assured the Principal Secretary that the situation is being closely monitored by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in close coordination with various other Union ministries as well as State governments and Union Territories. So far, 20,000 people from 115 flights at 7 international airports have been screened. The National Institute of Virology labs all over the country are fully equipped to conduct test for the virus. All state and district health authorities have been alerted and are in the loop. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary External Affairs Vijay Gokhale, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, Secretary Civil Aviation Pradeep Singh Kharola and several other top officials attended the meeting. san/prs