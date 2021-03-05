Principal suspended in UP after 5 yr old dies

Ballia (UP), March 5 (IANS) A primary school principal in Jaidopur has been suspended following the death of a student, who possibly choked on a fruit seed.

The five-year-old girl's family, however, claim that she had died after eating 'khichdi' served at the mid-day meal in the school.

District magistrate Aditi Singh said: "Gunjan had reached school on Wednesday and had brought some jujube (ber) from home. After she consumed them, the fruit seed got stuck in her throat and she fell unconscious and later died."