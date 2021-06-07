Prisoner goes missing from UP jail housing Mukhtar Ansari

BSP MLA and mafia don Mukhtar Ansari is also lodged in Banda jail and the disappearance of an inmate is considered a major security lapse.

Banda (Uttar Pradesh), June 7 (IANS) A prisoner from the high security Banda District Jail has been reported missing, Circle Officer (CO) City, Rakesh Singh, said here on Monday.

Missing prisoner, Vijayarakh, who was lodged in the jail since February 16 last year, was found missing during the counting of inmates on Sunday night.

The missing prisoner was lodged in the jail is a case of robbery and dacoity.

According to reports, the inmate had his food in the barrack number 4B and then went to drink the water. Since then, he has been missing.

DIG Jail, Prayagraj, Sanjay Tripathi has been asked to probe the incident.

--IANS

amita/in