Prisoner injured in scuffle between two groups in Indore central jail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): A prisoner got injured during a scuffle between two groups in Indore central jail, police on said Saturday.



According to the police, the incident happened on Friday night.

Deepak Tiwari, a guard at the jail, has been suspended.

"Yesterday, there was a fight between two groups in jail. Policemen rescued and separated the prisoners. A prisoner named Shadab was hurt and he has been brought back to the jail after treatment at the MY Hospital," Ajmer Singh Thakur, District Jail Superintendent told the media.

"Shadab, who was attacked, has accused Shahnawaj aka Lala of beating and thrashing him. We have lodged an FIR against Shahnawaj. Another prisoner named Ashwin had a scratch on his back, he was not injured. A sharp rod has been recovered from the incident spot," he added.

The police official said while one group included Imran, Ashwin, Vijay and Devendra and the other included Siddhu, Golu, Salman, Shahnawaz aka Lala.

"During questioning, it came to light that Imran's house was damaged by someone and he is accusing that the people (whom he had a fight with) had done so. Imran is in jail for 4-5 years. We have now put restrictions on the movement of prisoners from one ward to another ward. We are writing letters to senior officials to shift them to other jails for safety," he said.

District Jail Superintendent Ajmer Singh Thakur said Deepak Tiwari was assigned for the duty in ward number 7 and he went toward number 6 and "we have suspended immediately". (ANI)

