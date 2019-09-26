Prithviraj Chavan should contest Satara LS by-poll: Cong leader Vijay Wadettiwar

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Congress leader and Maharashtra legislator Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday said that former Union Minister Prithviraj Chavan should contest the ensuing Satara Lok Sabha bypoll.

Speaking to ANI, Wadettiwar said: "We have had discussions on Satara Lok Sabha by-elections. The seat should be contested by Prithviraj Chavan. We will win the by-election."

Wadettiwar further stated that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Chavan's candidature has also been endorsed by the alliance partner -- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)."It is the wish of NCP president Sharad Pawar that Prithviraj Chavan should fight the election. He has been a former Chief Minister and a Union Minister. We have had discussions on this. Something positive will come out of it," said Wadettiyar.Speaking on the preparations for assembly polls, the Congress leader stated that candidates of Congress-NCP alliance have been finalised for around 55-60 seats."I feel that maximum work has been wrapped up. On the declaration of candidates, we are adopting a 'wait and watch' policy to look at the rival candidates. Around 55-60 candidates have been finalised so far," he stated.The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that by-poll to Satara Lok Sabha constituency will take place alongside Maharashtra Assembly polls on October 21.The by-poll is being held as sitting Member of Parliament Udayanraje Bhonsle left the Nationalist Congress Party to join the BJP earlier this month. (ANI)